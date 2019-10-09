Economy will suffer in case of further attacks on Saudi facilities: Aramco | Squawk Box Europe Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser discusses the price of oil and the geopolitical risks being faced by the oil industry.... October 9, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Not expecting anything substantial coming out of US-China talks: Analyst | Capital Connection International Hard to see how US and China get to any kind of deal at this stage: Economist | Squawk Box Europe International Saudi Aramco will return to maximum production capacity by end of November | Squawk Box Europe International OPEC cuts may not be enough to offset trade war’s impact on oil price: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International US loses its top spot as world’s most competitive country, WEF says | Squawk Box Europe International Oil executives and climate protesters gather in London | Squawk Box Europe International Turkey deploys tank convoy and soldiers to Syrian border | Capital Connection International Pound falls as chances of a Brexit deal seem more unlikely | Capital Connection International S4 Capital signs $150m deal with Silicon Valley’s digital marketing firm | Squawk Box Europe International Sen. Warren will go after China in a ‘worse way’ than Trump | Street Signs Asia International Not expecting anything big coming out of latest US-China talks | Capital Connection International Trump would obliterate Turkish economy if the country oversteps | Capital Connection International US blacklists 28 Chinese firms for human rights violations | Street Signs Asia International Could this be Southeast Asia’s next $1 billion start-up? | CNBC Make It International Regulatory uncertainty front and center of HKEX bid for London Stock Exchange | Squawk Box Europe International Possibility of a deep recession is weighing on oil prices: Expert | Capital Connection International China perhaps the greatest economic miracle in world history: Steve Schwarzman | Squawk Box Europe International Unilever CEO says firm will halve its use of ‘virgin plastics’ | Squawk Box Europe International Unilever CEO: Staying ‘relevant’ to young people will boost our growth | Squawk Box Europe International Impact of US tariffs on Unilever ‘fairly trivial,’ CEO says | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Bill Gates has a brilliant method for making decisions—and he says... October 9, 2019 How cheap imports threaten survival of SA’s cement manufacturing industry October 9, 2019 Joseph Mathunjwa on why AMCU is going after Samancor October 9, 2019 Nigerian fixed income & Fx watch October 9, 2019 Admiral Ibe-Enwo maps out strategies to secure the Gulf of Guinea October 9, 2019 Video How cheap imports threaten survival of SA’s cement manufacturing industry October 9, 2019 Joseph Mathunjwa on why AMCU is going after Samancor October 9, 2019 Nigerian fixed income & Fx watch October 9, 2019 Admiral Ibe-Enwo maps out strategies to secure the Gulf of Guinea October 9, 2019 World Bank’s outlook for SSA economies October 9, 2019