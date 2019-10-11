Oil market remains fundamentally well supplied, IEA’s head of oil says | Street Signs Europe Neil Atkinson, head of oil industry and markets division at IEA, discusses the organization's latest oil market report.... October 11, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Turkish public likely to view Syria offensive positively, analyst says | Street Signs Europe International There’s a lot of value in Asian stocks: Equity specialist | Capital Connection International There will continue to be ‘irritants’ in US-China trade talks | Street Signs Asia International Major demographic shift in Syria may be underway: Expert | Capital Connection International Oil prices jump after Iran says two missiles struck one of its tankers | Squawk Box Europe International Tariffs are a useful vehicle but not the right long-term solution: Congressman | Squawk Box Europe International Watch CNBC’s full interview with SAP’s new co-CEOs | Capital Connection International Why is inequality worse for young people? | CNBC Explains International Trade spats are better solved through talks, not litigation: WTO chief | Street Signs Europe International No-deal Brexit the biggest risk we face, Eurogroup president says | Squawk Box Europe International Discussing the Turkish intervention in Syria | Capital Connection International Two ways the US-China trade war could come to an end | Street Signs Asia International Turkey launches military operation in Syria | Squawk Box Europe International We cannot carpet the world with renewables fast enough, BP CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International Economy will suffer in case of further attacks on Saudi facilities: Aramco | Squawk Box Europe International Not expecting anything substantial coming out of US-China talks: Analyst | Capital Connection International Hard to see how US and China get to any kind of deal at this stage: Economist | Squawk Box Europe International Saudi Aramco will return to maximum production capacity by end of November | Squawk Box Europe International OPEC cuts may not be enough to offset trade war’s impact on oil price: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International US loses its top spot as world’s most competitive country, WEF says | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Here are three reasons why Ghana’s cocoa farmers are trapped by... October 11, 2019 Meddy on how he turned music into a career in Rwanda October 11, 2019 Kariuki Ngari shares his 28 years’ experience in Kenya’s banking Sector October 11, 2019 Captains of Industry: Samer Abu-Ltaif: I lived through war – Africa... October 11, 2019 Op-Ed: While Mozambique’s Frelimo is the favourite it will be no... October 11, 2019 Video Meddy on how he turned music into a career in Rwanda October 11, 2019 Kariuki Ngari shares his 28 years’ experience in Kenya’s banking Sector October 11, 2019 Captains of Industry: Samer Abu-Ltaif: I lived through war – Africa... October 11, 2019 WARIF Founder Kemi Dasilva-Ibru on tackling gender-based violence in Nigeria October 11, 2019 Nigeria seeks $62bn arrears from IOCs October 11, 2019