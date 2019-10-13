Full interview: Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund

The head of Russia's $10 billion state investment vehicle is optimistic about repairing relations with Washington, he told CNBC on Sunday, pointing to Moscow's growing bond with Saudi Arabia as a precedent. Russia isn't trying to fill a void in the Middle East left by what some describe as an inward-turning America, Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of Russia's sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Riyadh. He insisted that Russia's growing investments in and trade with Saudi Arabia should be seen as "building bridges" rather than engaging the strategic competition that many in the West regularly warn about.