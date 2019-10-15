French winemakers confused and concerned about Trump’s tariffs | Street Signs Europe CNBC's Charlotte Reed reports from Gaillac, France, as French winemakers prepare for new import duties on the goods they send to the United States.... October 15, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Benefit Cosmetics won’t make a long-term marketing plan for Gen Z consumers | Marketing Media Money International Prison sentencing of activists ‘unjust’: Catalan regional leader | Street Signs Europe International US sanctions on Turkey lighter than they could have been: Asset manager | Squawk Box Europe International BOE’s Mark Carney testifies in Financial Stability Report | Street Signs Europe International Turkish lira has always been a volatile currency: Executive director | Capital Connection International McLaren: We can be successful whether Brexit happens or not | Street Signs Asia International Here’s why the CMO needs to own the whole customer experience | Marketing Media Money International UK, EU split over Johnson’s Irish border solution | Squawk Box Europe International Sanctions on Turkey will likely have an impact: Expert | Capital Connection International President Trump authorizes sanctions and more tariffs on Turkey | Capital Connection International Upcoming EU summit won’t solve Brexit, academic says | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter Billionaire Mark Cuban: This is the ‘biggest mistake’ people make when starting a business International China’s slowdown ‘very much driven by domestic factors’: Strategist | Street Signs Europe International Queen: Government’s priority is to secure UK exit from EU on Oct. 31 | Street Signs Europe International Ping An co-CEO on the company’s ‘venture capitalist’ approach to innovation | Managing Asia International Trade tensions putting a brake on the global economy, UN expert warns | Squawk Box Europe International Still a lot of obstacles for the US and China to overcome, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International Cost of conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia incredibly high | Squawk Box Europe International Chinese exports to US a ‘crucial element of totalitarian Communist capitalism’: CEO International US and China have so far only reached a ‘partial deal’: Expert | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts What is causing Zimbabwe’s food security and humanitarian crisis ? October 15, 2019 PIC weighs in on Old Mutual October 15, 2019 What is the City of London is doing to prepare for... October 15, 2019 Why PSG is smiling on the PepsiCo-Pioneer Foods deal October 15, 2019 EOH not worried about litigation over public sector enterprises contracts October 15, 2019 Video PIC weighs in on Old Mutual October 15, 2019 What is the City of London is doing to prepare for... October 15, 2019 Why PSG is smiling on the PepsiCo-Pioneer Foods deal October 15, 2019 EOH not worried about litigation over public sector enterprises contracts October 15, 2019 EAC single-currency: How far are we six years later? October 15, 2019