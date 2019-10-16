Hoping the dialogue between Turkey and US will increase: Strategist | Capital Connection Egeman Candir, strategist at Betarisk Consulting, shares what he expects from U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's upcoming visit to Ankara.... October 16, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Too early to be back on the Hong Kong equity market: Expert | Capital Connection International Pound jumps on hopes of last-minute Brexit deal | Capital Connection International Not surprising Carrie Lam is focusing on economic issues: Expert | Capital Connection International Carrie Lam: We must stop violence in Hong Kong as soon as possible | Capital Connection International Benefit Cosmetics won’t make a long-term marketing plan for Gen Z consumers | Marketing Media Money International Prison sentencing of activists ‘unjust’: Catalan regional leader | Street Signs Europe International US sanctions on Turkey lighter than they could have been: Asset manager | Squawk Box Europe International French winemakers confused and concerned about Trump’s tariffs | Street Signs Europe International BOE’s Mark Carney testifies in Financial Stability Report | Street Signs Europe International Turkish lira has always been a volatile currency: Executive director | Capital Connection International McLaren: We can be successful whether Brexit happens or not | Street Signs Asia International Here’s why the CMO needs to own the whole customer experience | Marketing Media Money International UK, EU split over Johnson’s Irish border solution | Squawk Box Europe International Sanctions on Turkey will likely have an impact: Expert | Capital Connection International President Trump authorizes sanctions and more tariffs on Turkey | Capital Connection International Upcoming EU summit won’t solve Brexit, academic says | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter Billionaire Mark Cuban: This is the ‘biggest mistake’ people make when starting a business International China’s slowdown ‘very much driven by domestic factors’: Strategist | Street Signs Europe International Queen: Government’s priority is to secure UK exit from EU on Oct. 31 | Street Signs Europe International Ping An co-CEO on the company’s ‘venture capitalist’ approach to innovation | Managing Asia LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts South Africa’s rand takes a tumble as Eskom plans nationwide power... October 16, 2019 Rwanda imposes ultimatum on producers of single use plastics October 16, 2019 Understanding Africa’s position on the climate change debate October 16, 2019 Rwanda, Sweden to sign MoU to strengthen partnerships on sustainable... October 16, 2019 Improving health outcomes in Africa October 16, 2019 Video Rwanda imposes ultimatum on producers of single use plastics October 16, 2019 Understanding Africa’s position on the climate change debate October 16, 2019 Rwanda, Sweden to sign MoU to strengthen partnerships on sustainable... October 16, 2019 Improving health outcomes in Africa October 16, 2019 PIC weighs in on Old Mutual October 16, 2019