‘The ship is sinking’ over Brexit, UK lawmaker says | Street Signs Europe Hywel Williams, Brexit spokesperson for the U.K.'s Plaid Cymru party, discusses Brexit and the possibility of a general election in Britain in the near future.... October 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Greensill founder: Building the company has been a ’20 year journey’ | Squawk Box Europe International Smartphone generation values tech innovation over trust in banking: Onfido | Squawk Box Europe Daily Newsletter EU’s Juncker: Brexit has been a ‘waste of time and waste of energy’ | Squawk Box Europe International India should remain the fastest growing nation on earth: Jamie Dimon | Street Signs Asia International Airwallex co-founder: Looking to expand in Middle East | Capital Connection International EU’s Verhofstadt: Don’t blame parliament, blame Westminster | Squawk Box Europe International UK parliament set to debate Withdrawal Agreement Bill | Capital Connection International Haiti is about inclusion, Central Bank’s board member says | Capital Connection International UBS ‘forced’ to pass on pain of negative rates to clients, CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International Lebanese protests hit again despite government’s reform measures | Capital Connection International Brexit deal the result of ‘great political imagination’: Irish minister | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Portuguese central bank ‘anxious’ for answers on fiscal policy | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Hub71 CEO: Seeing a ‘significant influx’ of fintech firms in Abu Dhabi | Squawk Box Europe International Europe ‘will suffer’ from impact of US-China trade war: Dutch minister | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Russia can withstand a sharp drop in oil prices, finance minister says | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Russia wants to increase trade with China, finance minister says | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Low rates allow governments to invest more: Dutch finance minister | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Any shift in global trade affects Ireland, finance minister says | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Disappointed European project has become inward looking: UBS chairman | IMF Annual Meetings 2019 International Britain requests another Brexit delay in setback to Boris Johnson | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Geoff Blount on the “TIPping” point for economic transformation October 22, 2019 Pick ‘n Pay on earnings, Zimbabwe & TymeBank October 22, 2019 SA tops ABSA financial markets index for 2019 – This is... October 22, 2019 Nigerian markets unchanged as earnings trickle in October 22, 2019 Bank of Uganda cuts main lending rate to 9.0% October 22, 2019 Video Geoff Blount on the “TIPping” point for economic transformation October 22, 2019 Pick ‘n Pay on earnings, Zimbabwe & TymeBank October 22, 2019 SA tops ABSA financial markets index for 2019 – This is... October 22, 2019 Nigerian markets unchanged as earnings trickle in October 22, 2019 Bank of Uganda cuts main lending rate to 9.0% October 22, 2019