Barkindo: We see a continuous surge of non-OPEC supply | Squawk Box Europe OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo speaks to CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche.... November 6, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Credit Suisse sees ‘lots of opportunities’ in Chinese tech | Street Signs Asia International We don’t aim to be a political brand, Adidas CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International Phase one deal isn’t of ‘cosmic importance’: Larry Summers | Street Signs Asia International UAE ‘may lift’ ban on WhatsApp calls, cybersecurity chief says | Capital Connection International Malaysia’s Mahathir: I ‘won’t be able’ to meet Trump in the US | Capital Connection International Blackstone’s Schwarzman: I wouldn’t be surprised if trade war cools over time | Squawk Box Europe International Private firms doing their best to prevent disinformation: SurveyMonkey | Squawk Box Europe International Anticipating profitability in 2020, Lime CEO says | Squawk Box Europe International We’ve taken the steps we need to ensure safety on LinkedIn: Co-founder | Capital Connection International Silicon Valley has a bit of an ebb and flow: LinkedIn co-founder | Capital Connection International The UAE is more and more connected: Director | Capital Connection International Verizon: Trade war hasn’t affected 5G rollout | Squawk Box Europe International Trump’s criticism will probably please Jeremy Corbyn, Tony Blair says | Squawk Box Europe International Tony Blair: Johnson will claim mandate to deliver Brexit if he wins | Squawk Box Europe International The rise of the love hotel — Korea’s latest $1 billion business | Make It International International Volkswagen starts factory production of electric cars | Sustainable Energy International Oil demand could peak in the 2030s depending on government policies: IEA | Squawk Box Europe International We’re concerned about the strong baht: Thai Chamber of Commerce | Street Signs Asia International Apple is more of a platform than a competitor: Starzplay CEO | Capital Connection International Real estate in the UAE is very attractive: Central Bank governor | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Mmetla Masire on how increase Batswana’s involvement in the diamond industry November 6, 2019 Naspers SA CEO: Why we are looking to invest in health... November 6, 2019 GGDA: How the new Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone will uplift... November 6, 2019 SA #RWC2019 win: One of the reasons to invest in South... November 6, 2019 Sarah Kirenga explains how hotel rating affects business in Rwanda November 6, 2019 Video Mmetla Masire on how increase Batswana’s involvement in the diamond industry November 6, 2019 Naspers SA CEO: Why we are looking to invest in health... November 6, 2019 GGDA: How the new Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone will uplift... November 6, 2019 SA #RWC2019 win: One of the reasons to invest in South... November 6, 2019 Sarah Kirenga explains how hotel rating affects business in Rwanda November 6, 2019