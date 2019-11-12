BDI president: Trade war and Brexit are the biggest external risks for Germany | Street Signs Europe BDI President Dieter Kempf gives his thoughts on what the German economy needs to watch out for.... November 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Paris Peace Forum kicks off with multilateralism at its center | Squawk Box Europe International Alibaba sets new Singles Day record | Squawk Box Europe International Tough US restrictions on Chinese technology will continue: UBS | Squawk Box Europe International We’re close to a turning point in economic cycle in China: Expert | Capital Connection International Total CEO: Climate change is a fundamental issue | Capital Connection International Siemens CEO: We’re focused on what our energy customers want | Capital Connection International The world today is very polarized: BP CEO | Capital Connection International Far-right makes gains in Spanish election | Squawk Box Europe International Unrest hasn’t affected Hong Kong’s attractiveness: Standard Chartered | Street Signs Asia International Alibaba’s Singles Day marches toward a new sales record | Street Signs Asia International We’ve made substantial investment in the US: Mubadala Petroleum CEO | Capital Connection International Good to see Aramco become a public company: Baker Hughes CEO | Capital Connection International Elizabeth Warren against fracking shows a ‘total lack of understanding’: IHS | Capital Connection International No surprise China is working on its own digital currency: Expert | Capital Connection International The FinTech ecosystem has changed greatly, says FTAHK | East Tech West International A look at the upcoming trends in health care technology | East Tech West International Uncertainty is still in the markets amid US-China trade tensions: Expert | Capital Connection International How technology can impact the travel and tourism sector | East Tech West International Disney+ will detract from other streaming platforms, possibly Netflix: Analyst| Squawk Box Europe International Not clear what was solved in US-China trade negotiations: CEO | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Africa Investment Forum: Hello Tractor CEO Jehiel Oliver on unlocking opportunities... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Gateway Partners CEO Vis Shankar investment opportunities on... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: GE Africa on creating sustainable, innovative access to... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Ekiti State Governor Fayemi on creating an enabling... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Folarin Alayande discusses projects in the pipelines for... November 12, 2019 Video Africa Investment Forum: Hello Tractor CEO Jehiel Oliver on unlocking opportunities... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Gateway Partners CEO Vis Shankar investment opportunities on... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: GE Africa on creating sustainable, innovative access to... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Ekiti State Governor Fayemi on creating an enabling... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Folarin Alayande discusses projects in the pipelines for... November 12, 2019