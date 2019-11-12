Conservative and Labour’s spending plans would put a lid on sterling: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe Alan Miller, founding partner and chief investment officer at SCM Direct, discusses the British pound and U.K. poloitics.... November 12, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Here’s why the fintech revolution is stuttering | East Tech West International OECD Chief of Staff: Productivity is not growing | Squawk Box Europe International Paris Peace Forum kicks off with multilateralism at its center | Squawk Box Europe International Alibaba sets new Singles Day record | Squawk Box Europe International Tough US restrictions on Chinese technology will continue: UBS | Squawk Box Europe International BDI president: Trade war and Brexit are the biggest external risks for Germany | Street Signs Europe International We’re close to a turning point in economic cycle in China: Expert | Capital Connection International Total CEO: Climate change is a fundamental issue | Capital Connection International Siemens CEO: We’re focused on what our energy customers want | Capital Connection International The world today is very polarized: BP CEO | Capital Connection International Far-right makes gains in Spanish election | Squawk Box Europe International Unrest hasn’t affected Hong Kong’s attractiveness: Standard Chartered | Street Signs Asia International Alibaba’s Singles Day marches toward a new sales record | Street Signs Asia International We’ve made substantial investment in the US: Mubadala Petroleum CEO | Capital Connection International Good to see Aramco become a public company: Baker Hughes CEO | Capital Connection International Elizabeth Warren against fracking shows a ‘total lack of understanding’: IHS | Capital Connection International No surprise China is working on its own digital currency: Expert | Capital Connection International The FinTech ecosystem has changed greatly, says FTAHK | East Tech West International A look at the upcoming trends in health care technology | East Tech West International Uncertainty is still in the markets amid US-China trade tensions: Expert | Capital Connection LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Africa Investment Forum: Will one of SA’s largest pension funds bailout... November 12, 2019 #AfricaInvestmentForum: Ghana’s COCOBOD signs historic $600 million cocoa deal November 12, 2019 Captains of Industry: Amazon Web Services’ Zubin Chagpar’s vision for Africa November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Thelo Group, Afreximbank partner to expand Africa’s rail... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Tokunboh Ishmael on the need fund overlooked women... November 12, 2019 Video Africa Investment Forum: Will one of SA’s largest pension funds bailout... November 12, 2019 Captains of Industry: Amazon Web Services’ Zubin Chagpar’s vision for Africa November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Thelo Group, Afreximbank partner to expand Africa’s rail... November 12, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Tokunboh Ishmael on the need fund overlooked women... November 12, 2019 Africa’s growing MICE sector: How relevant is it to the economy... November 12, 2019