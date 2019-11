Here’s why the fintech revolution is stuttering | East Tech West

We find out why the fintech revolution really hasn't gone to plan. Will Bitcoin remain the poster child for cybercurrency or will Facebook-backed Libra take centre stage. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal discusses all the fintech issues with Henri Arslanian, Chairman of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong and David Chow, General Manager and Partner, Global Business Services at IBM Hong Kong...