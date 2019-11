Revisiting Managing Asia’s 2007 interview with the late John Gokongwei | Managing Asia

Managing Asia pays tribute to the late John Gokongwei, founder of JG Summit. An industrialist and philanthropist, the billionaire from the Philippines was hailed for his business acumen and his courage to challenge even industry goliaths. Well known as a visionary with a legendary rags to riches story, we replay Christine Tan's 2007 interview with the man many Filipinos fondly called "Big John."...