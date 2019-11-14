Former CIA director: Need to keep an eye on ISIS forces in Syria | Squawk Box Europe The firm hand in Turkey has now been established, says General David Petraeus, former director of the CIA.... November 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Monetary policy shouldn’t be designed for banks: BNP Paribas chairman | Squawk Box Europe International Saudi Arabia is running out of money, former CIA director says | Squawk Box Europe International Alibaba begins share sale for Hong Kong listing | Capital Connection International Confidence of investment community in India is missing: CFO | Capital Connection International RBS chairman: Return on equity expectations will need to be reworked | Street Signs Europe International UBS chairman: Europe has a long-term growth problem | Street Signs Europe article Why are Japan and Korea in a trade war? | CNBC Explains International How tech is set to change travel and transport | East Tech West International Revisiting Managing Asia’s 2007 interview with the late John Gokongwei | Managing Asia International How Dubai is turning desert into a mini city for Expo 2020 | Capital Connection International Space is based on cooperation: UAE Space Agency | Capital Connection International OECD’s Gurria: We’re betting on US, China being close to a trade deal | Street Signs Europe International US trade battle with EU a ‘historic mistake,’ former diplomat says | Street Signs Europe International China allegedly tells tech firms to prepare for long-term trade tensions | Squawk Box Europe International People underestimate the hit tariffs will have on US economy: UBS economist | Squawk Box Europe International Standard Chartered chairman: We hope peace will return in Hong Kong | Street Signs Europe International Hong Kong’s role for foreign investors is uncertain: Expert | Capital Connection International Here’s why the fintech revolution is stuttering | East Tech West International Conservative and Labour’s spending plans would put a lid on sterling: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe International OECD Chief of Staff: Productivity is not growing | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Africa needs new models to better share mining benefits November 14, 2019 South Africa’s SAA cancels flights, here’s why November 14, 2019 What are the pros and cons of going off-grid? November 14, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Foreign investors look to African assets November 14, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Tembo Power diversifies into fund management November 14, 2019 Video What are the pros and cons of going off-grid? November 14, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Foreign investors look to African assets November 14, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Tembo Power diversifies into fund management November 14, 2019 Pathways for Prosperity Commission: What the launch of digital roadmaps means... November 14, 2019 Uganda introduces digital tax stamps November 14, 2019