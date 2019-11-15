A look at how 5G will be changing our everyday lives | East Tech West Patrick Kirby, director of tech media and telco at KPMG and Julian Gorman, head of Asia Pacific at GSMA, discuss the potential for 5G in health care, services and everyday life.... November 15, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International China is not interested in any form of war, ambassador says | Squawk Box Europe International Market can’t ignore the impact of trade war on global economy: Expert | Capital Connection International Shah Rukh Khan: Fans talk to me like we used to be together | Capital Connection International Alibaba launches Hong Kong IPO | Capital Connection International How economists make predictions | CNBC Reports International The new technologies transforming healthcare | East Tech West International After Expo 2020: A new community for Dubai | Capital Connection International Italy-EU budget spat is now ‘under control,’ former PM Renzi says | Street Signs Europe International Former WTO chief: Frictions with China triggered by the US in a ‘stupid way’ | Street Signs Europe International Disney+ adds 10 million subscribers within 24 hours of launch | Squawk Box Europe International Monetary policy shouldn’t be designed for banks: BNP Paribas chairman | Squawk Box Europe International Saudi Arabia is running out of money, former CIA director says | Squawk Box Europe International Former CIA director: Need to keep an eye on ISIS forces in Syria | Squawk Box Europe International Alibaba begins share sale for Hong Kong listing | Capital Connection International Confidence of investment community in India is missing: CFO | Capital Connection International RBS chairman: Return on equity expectations will need to be reworked | Street Signs Europe International UBS chairman: Europe has a long-term growth problem | Street Signs Europe article Why are Japan and Korea in a trade war? | CNBC Explains International How tech is set to change travel and transport | East Tech West International Revisiting Managing Asia’s 2007 interview with the late John Gokongwei | Managing Asia LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Here’s what can be done to change the narrative about Africa’s... November 15, 2019 Africa Investment Forum: Closing Press Conference November 15, 2019 Telkom in talks to acquire Cell C but only on reduced... November 15, 2019 How Akilah Institute is empowering Rwandan women in the workplace November 15, 2019 Schneider Electric Head, Arlene Nazareth discusses solutions for irregular power supply November 15, 2019 Video Africa Investment Forum: Closing Press Conference November 15, 2019 Telkom in talks to acquire Cell C but only on reduced... November 15, 2019 How Akilah Institute is empowering Rwandan women in the workplace November 15, 2019 National Bank of Rwanda takes measures to stabilize franc November 15, 2019 Schneider Electric Head, Arlene Nazareth discusses solutions for irregular power supply November 15, 2019