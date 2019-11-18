US falling behind China on deployment of 5G, analyst says | East Tech West Rebecca Fannin, founder of Silicon Dragon Ventures, discusses the global rollout of superfast 5G mobile internet.... November 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International The Future of 5G | East Tech West International Tech Investment Outlook | East Tech West International New tech could help transform workforce: Schneider Electric | East Tech West International Chinese economy is going through transformation: BNP Paribas China CEO | East Tech West International Public security more important than privacy in China: Cloudwalk VP | East Tech West International Edge CEO: Everyone was surprised by the size of Aramco attacks | Capital Connection International Cisco VP on how smart cities will make money | East Tech West International Airbus exec: Boeing’s 737 Max grounding ‘not good’ for competitors | Capital Connection International US-China trade war a ‘little headwind in a much longer journey,’ Cisco VP says | East Tech West International Apollo 15 pilot: Space will force cooperation between countries | Capital Connection International Focused on shift toward consumer-oriented investment, China Everbright strategist | East Tech West International Full interview with Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum International US is ahead of China in autonomous vehicle regulation: Pony.ai | East Tech West International Every industrial revolution brings winners and losers, WEF expert says | East Tech West International GAC Group on its collaboration with Tencent and Huawei | East Tech West International Nasdaq: We welcome companies around the world to list in the US | East Tech West International Saudi Aramco’s valuation set at $1.7 trillion | Squawk Box Europe International We’re trying to open up the financial market in an orderly manner: Tencent VP | East Tech West International We believe the world is going to be more and more collaborative: WeBank | East Tech West International We’re very committed to China in many aspects: Microsoft Greater China CEO | East Tech West LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: SA’s is on an unsustainable economic path, these are the... November 18, 2019 De Beers’ Pat Dambe on how the diamond industry’s shifting ecosystem... November 18, 2019 Why this analyst thinks unions have grossly miscalculated their position on... November 18, 2019 Does Eskom’s incoming CEO de Ruyter have the political capital to... November 18, 2019 SA could mend its textile industry if we stopped importing Chinos... November 18, 2019 Video De Beers’ Pat Dambe on how the diamond industry’s shifting ecosystem... November 18, 2019 Why this analyst thinks unions have grossly miscalculated their position on... November 18, 2019 Does Eskom’s incoming CEO de Ruyter have the political capital to... November 18, 2019 SA could mend its textile industry if we stopped importing Chinos... November 18, 2019 Barloworld CEO: Here’s where we see investment opportunities in SA November 18, 2019