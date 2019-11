Artificial intelligence is ‘enhancing’ healthcare: Doctor | East Tech West

Chun Yuan Chiang of IHDpay Group says artificial intelligence cannot completely replace the "high-touch" nature of medical care. However, technology can be helpful in diagnosis or in situations where patients have long, complicated medical histories, he says. Chiang was speaking on a panel with Jai Verma of Cigna International and Dai Ying of GE Healthcare....