Hong Kong has ‘crossed the Rubicon’: Standard Chartered | Street Signs Asia

It's unlikely for Hong Kong to go back to "normal," but from a business point of view, it's unlikely that the unrest in Hong Kong will undermine the long-term future for the city as an offshore business center for China, says Clive McDonnell of Standard Chartered Private Bank. He also says he's "comfortable" with buying good-quality Hong Kong stocks on weakness....