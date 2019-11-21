Russian president Putin says he will support OPEC plans for oil | Capital Connection CNBC's Dan Murphy has more.... November 21, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Indecisiveness around Brexit is not helping investor confidence: Strategist | Capital Connection International Ozon CEO: E-commerce infrastructure in Russia is very important | Capital Connection International Government reforms are keeping Indian markets buoyant: CEO | Street Signs Asia International Autonomous trucks would be an ‘amazing breakthrough’: Nasdaq | East Tech West International How tech could change transport | East Tech West International Brexit and trade war still weighing on the economy, ECB’s de Guindos says | Street Signs Europe International Believe reason will prevail in US-China trade war, IBM China president says | East Tech West International Drones are growing into a $100 billion industry | CNBC Reports International How health care is set to go digital | East Tech West International Highlights from CNBC’s East Tech West, part II. | East Tech West International Highlights from East Tech West | East Tech West International The investment outlook for 2020 | East Tech West International We’re quite optimistic about Russian market going forward: RDIF CEO | Squawk Box Europe International Autonomous driving could be viable in ‘all scenarios’ in 10 years: Co-CEO | East Tech West International AR is really the future of immersive experience: VX Entertainment | East Tech West International We focus on putting local heroes on global stage: ONE Championship president | East Tech West International Nasdaq exec: You need to like the investment bank you go public with | East Tech West International IPO is not just one transaction, it’s a milestone: Expert | East Tech West International It’s about getting the right content to the right consumer: WWE | East Tech West International Using technology could help fans get closer: Mercedes F1 Team | East Tech West LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Shoprite investor moves to counter Wiese’s dominance as search for new... November 21, 2019 Nigerian FX market watch: CBN: Banks must increase lending to grow... November 21, 2019 Zim sees decline in volumes of Fast Moving Consumer Goods as... November 21, 2019 Tsogo Sun on unbundling, results & acquisition plans November 21, 2019 Kenya steps up war against illicit trade & this is how... November 21, 2019 Video Shoprite investor moves to counter Wiese’s dominance as search for new... November 21, 2019 Nigerian FX market watch: CBN: Banks must increase lending to grow... November 21, 2019 Zim sees decline in volumes of Fast Moving Consumer Goods as... November 21, 2019 Tsogo Sun on unbundling, results & acquisition plans November 21, 2019 Kenya steps up war against illicit trade & this is how... November 21, 2019