Pharma industry has a trust issue, AstraZeneca CEO says | CNBC Conversation Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, outlines medical development costs and building trust with consumers.... November 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International US-China’s phase one agreement ‘flawed,’ ‘ridiculous’ and ‘hollow,’ academic says International A 2% wealth tax would not inhibit billionaires’ buying power: Disney heiress International Banking union in Europe would level the playing field: Commerzbank CEO International Monetary policy could achieve goals much faster if other policies support growth, ECB’s Lagarde says International There’s still a vulnerability in oil infrastructure in Middle East, expert says International Hong Kong prepares for local elections amid ongoing protests International Sophia the Robot: Robots can take over the most dangerous, menial jobs International Why is Paris so expensive? | CNBC Explains International Innovative companies | Sustainable Energy International ‘Stunning’: Former Obama advisor on Sondland’s allegations about Trump | Squawk Box Europe International French finance minister: Hoping for a trade agreement between US and China | Capital Connection International Indecisiveness around Brexit is not helping investor confidence: Strategist | Capital Connection International Ozon CEO: E-commerce infrastructure in Russia is very important | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter Russian president Putin says he will support OPEC plans for oil | Capital Connection International Government reforms are keeping Indian markets buoyant: CEO | Street Signs Asia International Autonomous trucks would be an ‘amazing breakthrough’: Nasdaq | East Tech West International How tech could change transport | East Tech West International Brexit and trade war still weighing on the economy, ECB’s de Guindos says | Street Signs Europe International Believe reason will prevail in US-China trade war, IBM China president says | East Tech West International Drones are growing into a $100 billion industry | CNBC Reports LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: Gender equality: It’s time for disruption, time to shatter the... November 22, 2019 Unforeseen preference share amendments: What you need to know November 22, 2019 Remembering Entrepreneur, Liberty founder Donald Gordon November 22, 2019 ECB President Lagarde addresses changing global economic environment November 22, 2019 Numsa agrees wage deal to end SAA strike November 22, 2019 Video Unforeseen preference share amendments: What you need to know November 22, 2019 Remembering Entrepreneur, Liberty founder Donald Gordon November 22, 2019 ECB President Lagarde addresses changing global economic environment November 22, 2019 Numsa agrees wage deal to end SAA strike November 22, 2019 Sister Love Founder on the economic impact of gender inequality November 22, 2019