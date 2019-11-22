US-China’s phase one agreement ‘flawed,’ ‘ridiculous’ and ‘hollow,’ academic says Stephen Roach, senior lecturer at Yale University's Jackson Institute, discusses world politics and how geopolitical tensions are impacting central banking.... November 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International A 2% wealth tax would not inhibit billionaires’ buying power: Disney heiress International Banking union in Europe would level the playing field: Commerzbank CEO International Monetary policy could achieve goals much faster if other policies support growth, ECB’s Lagarde says International There’s still a vulnerability in oil infrastructure in Middle East, expert says International Hong Kong prepares for local elections amid ongoing protests International Sophia the Robot: Robots can take over the most dangerous, menial jobs International Why is Paris so expensive? | CNBC Explains International Innovative companies | Sustainable Energy International ‘Stunning’: Former Obama advisor on Sondland’s allegations about Trump | Squawk Box Europe International French finance minister: Hoping for a trade agreement between US and China | Capital Connection International Indecisiveness around Brexit is not helping investor confidence: Strategist | Capital Connection International Ozon CEO: E-commerce infrastructure in Russia is very important | Capital Connection Daily Newsletter Russian president Putin says he will support OPEC plans for oil | Capital Connection International Government reforms are keeping Indian markets buoyant: CEO | Street Signs Asia International Autonomous trucks would be an ‘amazing breakthrough’: Nasdaq | East Tech West International How tech could change transport | East Tech West International Brexit and trade war still weighing on the economy, ECB’s de Guindos says | Street Signs Europe International Believe reason will prevail in US-China trade war, IBM China president says | East Tech West International Drones are growing into a $100 billion industry | CNBC Reports International How health care is set to go digital | East Tech West LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Entrepreneur, Liberty founder Donald Gordon has passed on November 22, 2019 GDP growth rate increases by 2.28% in Q3: Nigerian FX markets November 22, 2019 First Bank of Nigeria hold third FirstGem to empower women November 22, 2019 How will Nigeria’s Finance Bill affect insurers? Chinedu Ezomike of Andersen... November 22, 2019 What makes a top employer? November 22, 2019 Video GDP growth rate increases by 2.28% in Q3: Nigerian FX markets November 22, 2019 First Bank of Nigeria hold third FirstGem to empower women November 22, 2019 How will Nigeria’s Finance Bill affect insurers? Chinedu Ezomike of Andersen... November 22, 2019 What makes a top employer? November 22, 2019 Tiger Brands CEO: We are on the road to recovery from... November 22, 2019