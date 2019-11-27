Next five years will be ‘spend spend spend’ for streaming services, analyst says Ed Barton, chief analyst for consumer and entertainment at Ovum, discusses the intensifying streaming war.... November 27, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Fiscal rules and Brexit will be big topics for incoming European Commission | Street Signs Europe International There are many issues with UK Labour party’s economic stance: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International EU’s new chief: We will embark on a five-year transformation | Squawk Box Europe International Trade war drags on sentiment around the world, strategist says | Capital Connection International We’re expanding our presence in other markets: Chilean minister | Capital Connection International The ‘path of least resistance’ in US markets seems to be up: CEO | Capital Connection International Asian central banks will continue to be dovish in 2020: Kapstream | Capital Connection International Probability of a UK Labour government is very low, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International Chinese slowdown taking place regardless of trade war, strategist says | Street Signs Europe International Aramco’s IPO has gone from blockbuster to ‘lackluster’: Vanda Insights | Capital Connection International More Chinese tech giants are likely to list in Hong Kong: Ion Pacific | Capital Connection International A look at the ‘landslide victory’ in Hong Kong’s local election | Street Signs Asia International Alibaba’s could deliver up to 30% in annual returns: Analyst | Street Signs Asia International The US dollar could weaken against the euro, yen in 2020: BNP Paribas | Street Signs Asia International Here’s how currencies could move if a US-China deal is reached | Street Signs Asia International Alibaba could see 50% upside in the next few years: Ample Capital | Street Signs Asia International Everything hinges on US-China trade developments, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe International A look at the World Bank’s catastrophe bonds for the Philippines | Street Signs Asia International A no-deal Brexit in January 2020 is still possible: DBS | Street Signs Asia International Nexthink CEO: Europe needs a pool of talent to support tech industry | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Black Friday: SA’s busiest cyber-crime day November 27, 2019 Etion’s Teddy Daka on company’s expansion plans November 27, 2019 Here’s why smartphone gambling is on the rise among African millennials November 27, 2019 Unilever CEO: We are playing the long game on Africa November 27, 2019 McKinsey report: Africa could take 140 years to achieve gender parity November 27, 2019 Video Black Friday: SA’s busiest cyber-crime day November 27, 2019 Etion’s Teddy Daka on company’s expansion plans November 27, 2019 Unilever CEO: We are playing the long game on Africa November 27, 2019 McKinsey report: Africa could take 140 years to achieve gender parity November 27, 2019 Congolese Entrepreneur wins $25,000 Anzisha Prize – this is what she... November 27, 2019