Brexit Party MEP says he’ll be voting Conservative on Dec. 12 Ben Habib says the Brexit Party isn't competing with the Conservatives in hundreds of seats to avoid a Labour government.... November 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Johnson and Corbyn ‘raise emotions’ in a unique way: British politician International McLaren CEO: Expecting lots of changes in racing International The oil market may have to deal with oversupply in 2020, analyst says International Final round of the 2019 F1 championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi International BET founder: I’ll speak my mind about Trump International UAE is more dynamic and welcoming than other tech hubs, DCVC says International Trump brings his own style to foreign policy, Bob Johnson says International Who is leading in renewable energy? | CNBC Explains International Well over £100 billion difference between Labour and Conservative spending plans, IFS says International Hong Kong is the biggest geopolitical risk for markets, economist says International It’s ‘really unclear’ what will happen at OPEC’s December meeting: Argus Media International China and US will come to some form of arrangement, CIO says International EU lawmakers approve new European Commission International Bills supporting Hong Kong protesters have ‘no teeth,’ strategist says International We’re seeing upside for Saudi Aramco shares trading higher: Analyst International Saudi Aramco still struggling to find cornerstone investor International Next five years will be ‘spend spend spend’ for streaming services, analyst says International Fiscal rules and Brexit will be big topics for incoming European Commission | Street Signs Europe International There are many issues with UK Labour party’s economic stance: Expert | Squawk Box Europe International EU’s new chief: We will embark on a five-year transformation | Squawk Box Europe LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Ivan Mugemanyi on his journey to building a successful career as... November 29, 2019 Leveraging technology to fix issues in current food systems November 29, 2019 Black Friday in Nigeria: Understanding the trends November 29, 2019 Assessing Nigeria’s external borrowing plan: Nigeria’s money market November 29, 2019 Nigeria signs 5-year MoU with Port of Antwerp November 29, 2019 Video Ivan Mugemanyi on his journey to building a successful career as... November 29, 2019 Leveraging technology to fix issues in current food systems November 29, 2019 Black Friday in Nigeria: Understanding the trends November 29, 2019 Assessing Nigeria’s external borrowing plan: Nigeria’s money market November 29, 2019 Nigeria signs 5-year MoU with Port of Antwerp November 29, 2019