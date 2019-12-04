NATO ‘defined by bureaucratic inertia,’ expert says Christopher Granville, MD of EMEA and global political research at TS Lombard, gives his thoughts on the 2019 NATO summit.... December 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Trump has a ‘very keen grasp of PR,’ analyst says International NATO leaders arrive at meeting amid divisions in alliance International Iraqi oil min: Oil cuts could be more significant International NATO allies are spending more on defense thanks to Trump: Director International 5G to be addressed by NATO leaders, secretary general says International NATO leaders meet in the UK for 70th anniversary summit International Don’t think OPEC needs to deepen cuts, analyst says International Macron to meet Trump in London as French goods targeted by US tariffs International President Trump arrives in London for NATO summit International Trump: Macron’s NATO comments were insulting International ‘Sometimes NATO allies don’t agree on all issues,’ NATO chief says International Trump has been forceful with NATO allies, and it’s worked: US diplomat International US trade representative to publish investigation into French digital tax | Squawk Box Europe International Chuka Umunna: Brexit is a key issue for voters in general election International Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn big issues in UK election, former trade minister says International China desperately needs a win in the trade war, strategist says International Retail mogul Takao Yasuda on why his employees call the shots International Japan’s King of Discounts earns billions by defying conventional rules International Boris Johnson is going to do what Theresa May could not, expert says International The Brave Ones: Mindy Grossman, CEO of Weight Watchers LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts How is SA doing on transformation in the mining sector? December 4, 2019 If you could do it all again, would you? Peter Moyo... December 4, 2019 Valr CEO Ehsani on how crypto currencies can be used to... December 4, 2019 Solidarity’s 10th annual bank charges report: Here’s how SA’s big 5... December 4, 2019 KTRN in $10 million network capacity upgrade December 4, 2019 Video How is SA doing on transformation in the mining sector? December 4, 2019 If you could do it all again, would you? Peter Moyo... December 4, 2019 Valr CEO Ehsani on how crypto currencies can be used to... December 4, 2019 Solidarity’s 10th annual bank charges report: Here’s how SA’s big 5... December 4, 2019 KTRN in $10 million network capacity upgrade December 4, 2019