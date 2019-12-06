China-US trade tensions hurt both sides: Economist Taimur Baig, chief economist and managing director at DBS Group Research, discusses the impact of U.S.-China trade negotiations on both markets.... December 6, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Asia will be ‘fine’ despite Trump’s trade rhetoric, strategist says International Big question for OPEC+ is whether it can deliver on output cuts: Expert International Forecasting an oil oversupply for 2020, oil and gas expert says International UK Green Party would never go into coalition with Lib Dems, deputy leader says International Any effect on oil prices will be very limited: Analyst International There won’t be a rush for international Aramco listing: CEO International OPEC allies agree to deepen oil output cuts International How do UK elections work? | CNBC Explains International Head of Google’s UK start-up program: We want entrepreneurs to represent society International Conservatives want UK election to be about Brexit, expert says International Oil at $60 per barrel is a significant ‘mental threshold,’ expert says International Inflation would cause ‘a lot of damage’ if it rises: Investor International Hong Kong is likely to see another quarter of recession: Economist International A phase one deal is likely to be ‘underwhelming’: Investor International ‘At the minimum,’ OPEC will extend output cuts: S&P Global Platts International French commuters brace for widespread delays amid strike action International Saudis will likely put pressure on non-compliant OPEC+ members: Expert International OPEC wouldn’t like to tighten the market ‘a lot further’: Argus Media International A 1.6 million bpd cut is ‘very much a live option’: RBC Capital Markets International Hungary’s foreign minister: China is ‘an opportunity and a challenge’ LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Judge Brian Mashile recuses himself from Old Mutual case December 6, 2019 How do African companies evolve to technology? December 6, 2019 Sirius Real Estate delivers solid earnings – here’s how they plan... December 6, 2019 UNFPA’s Mabingue Ngom on curbing HIV prevalence in SSA December 6, 2019 How Rwanda plans to address veterinarian shortage December 6, 2019 Video Judge Brian Mashile recuses himself from Old Mutual case December 6, 2019 How do African companies evolve to technology? December 6, 2019 Sirius Real Estate delivers solid earnings – here’s how they plan... December 6, 2019 UNFPA’s Mabingue Ngom on curbing HIV prevalence in SSA December 6, 2019 How Rwanda plans to address veterinarian shortage December 6, 2019