Full interview: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin | CNBC International

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S.-China phase 1 trade deal is "historic" and a "huge accomplishment" for President Donald Trump. He also says the deal covers intellectual property and technology transfer – not just agricultural purchases.