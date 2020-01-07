Morgan Stanley is ‘very bullish’ about the ride-share industry and Uber Brian Nowak of Morgan Stanley says the ride-share industry is becoming less competitive and that it has a "long, addressable runway" for new users to start using Uber.... January 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International CES 2020: Chinese firms skip world’s biggest tech show amid trade war International Iran could launch ‘campaign of responses’ to the US airstrike: Expert Daily Newsletter US recession could happen this year, so stick with bonds: Strategist International British stars are big winners at this year’s Golden Globes Daily Newsletter ISIS may reassert itself if US withdraws troops from Iraq: Stratfor International ‘No-one can predict’ what the Iranians will do next: Analyst International Growth of around 6% is ‘achievable’ for China in 2020, economist says International A closure of the Strait of Hormuz could send oil prices to $100 a barrel, says analyst International Oil prices are ‘manageable’ at $70, strategist says International Iranians gather in Tehran to mourn death of Soleimani International Trump’s threat of sanctions on Iraq is ‘very ill-advised,’ says analyst International Why popularity of Japanese whisky has reached a new high International Oil gains from Iran tensions could be capped by US output: Expert International The ball is ‘in Iran’s court now’ following US airstrike in Iraq: Strategist International Oil spike may not be the beginning of a new up trend in prices, strategist says International US sanctions have brought Iran to its knees: Economist International Qasem Soleimani’s death creates a global problem as Iran vows retaliatory measures International A commission into Australia’s bushfires seems ‘inevitable’: Professor International ‘Quite significant’ if Iranian general is confirmed dead: Pain Report Daily Newsletter US airstrike in Iraq was an ‘audacious attack’: Vanda Insights LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Zimbabwe’s largest bank CBZ issues bonds under scheme to raise funds... January 7, 2020 How Carbon is smoothening the fintech plains by expanding into Kenya January 7, 2020 OPEC oil output slips in December as Nigeria, Iraq comply more January 6, 2020 How Richard Maponya stood up against racism – Gaby Magomola January 6, 2020 Will tensions between Iran and the U.S affect SA – if... January 6, 2020 Video How Carbon is smoothening the fintech plains by expanding into Kenya January 7, 2020 How Richard Maponya stood up against racism – Gaby Magomola January 6, 2020 Will tensions between Iran and the U.S affect SA – if... January 6, 2020 Appointment of former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor as new ABSA CEO... January 6, 2020 Alyce Nkesha on how MICE sector is key driver of revenue... January 6, 2020