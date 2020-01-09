Trump says Iran ‘appears to be standing down’ CNBC's Hadley Gamble and Dan Murphy provide their analysis on the latest developments.... January 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Iran likely has capability to launch a cyberattack, analyst says International Saudi Arabia and UAE have the most to lose from a war with Iran, strategist says International Oil market vulnerable to an ‘increasingly risky environment’: Expert International Iran’s main weapon going forward is terrorism, analyst claims International Ghosn’s great escape is a ‘Hollywood script,’ but in real life: Expert International ‘We will have to prioritize,’ EU chief warns UK amid Brexit talks International Consumer prices in China could continue to climb in the first quarter International 2020 is going to be a ‘tough year’ for stocks, strategist says International Soleimani’s death could complicate Iraq’s relationship with US and Iran International One wrong move from Trump or Iran could ‘torpedo’ equity rally: Expert Daily Newsletter Trump not in a position to withstand oil price crisis, expert says International Investors don’t believe there will be an all-out US-Iran war, CIO says International Transport costs will continue to rise for Straits of Hormuz route on US-Iran tensions International Iran’s retaliation against US is largely a ‘face-saving exercise’: Analyst International France’s Macron urges Iran to not further escalate tensions with US International Iran’s retaliation strategy shows signs of ‘de-escalation’: Expert International Iran is a ‘pillar’ of China’s Belt and Road project, expert says International Still unlikely to see a fully-fledged US war with Iran, expert says International Consider investing in oil and gold in 2020, says investor International Iran fires missiles at multiple bases housing US troops in Iraq LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts These 5 high-paying, growing jobs didn’t exist a decade ago—but they’ll... January 9, 2020 Manufacturing figures on a downward trajectory, what does this mean for... January 9, 2020 Ivory Coast tax collection up 5% in 2019 January 9, 2020 Here’s how Rwanda plans to position itself to attract investment, drive... January 9, 2020 BUA Cement lists entire cement holdings on NSE: An outlook of... January 9, 2020 Video Manufacturing figures on a downward trajectory, what does this mean for... January 9, 2020 Here’s how Rwanda plans to position itself to attract investment, drive... January 9, 2020 BUA Cement lists entire cement holdings on NSE: An outlook of... January 9, 2020 What rise in prices mean for oil businesses and investors in... January 9, 2020 These are the key issues set to be discussed at upcoming... January 9, 2020