Electric car supply chain ‘not established enough:’ asset manager Louise Dudley, portfolio manager of global equities at Hermes Investment Management, weighs in on the challenges for the automotive sector.... January 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Meet Canva, the $3.2 billion design start-up backed by Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson International ‘Simmering’ US-Iran tensions could still ‘boil over’ in future: Expert International Trump wise to take ‘phase two’ deal off the table ahead of US vote: Expert International Apple shares hit record high as data shows surge in China iPhone sales International Australia’s leader is facing criticism for his handling of bushfires International China’s role in the upcoming Taiwan election International Asian airlines are becoming more punctual: Study International How Taiwan’s semiconductor sector can maintain its edge globally International US-China trade deal will not solve US trade deficit: Strategist International Consumers is the ‘backbone’ of the US economy: CIO International US-Taiwan relations have ‘never been better,’ says AmCham Taipei president International Iran likely has capability to launch a cyberattack, analyst says International Saudi Arabia and UAE have the most to lose from a war with Iran, strategist says International Trump says Iran ‘appears to be standing down’ International Oil market vulnerable to an ‘increasingly risky environment’: Expert International Iran’s main weapon going forward is terrorism, analyst claims International Ghosn’s great escape is a ‘Hollywood script,’ but in real life: Expert International ‘We will have to prioritize,’ EU chief warns UK amid Brexit talks International Consumer prices in China could continue to climb in the first quarter International 2020 is going to be a ‘tough year’ for stocks, strategist says LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Op-Ed: From CFA franc to ‘eco’, what you need to know... January 10, 2020 Kenya’s tourism earnings up 3.9% January 10, 2020 Maarten Ackerman’s insights on what should guide investors guide in 2020 January 10, 2020 Possible instability predicted in international markets for coming week as Middle... January 10, 2020 Will extra capital lead to growth in Nigeria’s Insurance industry? January 10, 2020 Video Maarten Ackerman’s insights on what should guide investors guide in 2020 January 10, 2020 Possible instability predicted in international markets for coming week as Middle... January 10, 2020 Will extra capital lead to growth in Nigeria’s Insurance industry? January 10, 2020 Honouring the legacy of Richard Maponya January 10, 2020 MTN involved in Smartphone campaign is set to change and improve... January 10, 2020