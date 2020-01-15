No one expected ‘phase two’ negotiations until after US election, strategist says Union Bancaire Privee's Kieran Calder discusses the U.S.-China "phase one" trade deal.... January 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International ‘Phase two’ US-China trade deal ‘kicked out into long grass,’ economist says International Tech and skateboarding: the new PR tricks behind Dubai’s Atlantis resort International Several US-China issues won’t be resolved in the near future, economist says International Hong Kong and Taiwan will not be ‘easy issues’ for China to resolve, says think tank International China may fall slightly below its 6% GDP growth target in 2020: Deutsche Bank International Apple may be the first company to hit $2 trillion market cap by 2021: Investor International Why this unique building needs a bespoke marketing campaign International Oil will probably stay in $60 to $65 range this year, strategist says International Salvini will become favorite for Italian prime minister, economist predicts International Designating China a currency manipulator is ‘almost laughable,’ strategist says International China more focused on developing A.I. than the US, Singsound co-founder says International Still uncertainty around US-China ‘phase one’ deal, strategist says International Be more selective about US stocks despite optimistic 2020 outlook: Investor International It’s ‘risk-on’ mode for markets as US-China deal progresses: Investor International Sustainability, fintech in Southeast Asia and India are top investing themes: Vulcan International Clobotics: Taking on smart wind and smart retail International Climate volatility leads to ‘real dollars’ being lost: Crop One International Chinese yuan may mildly appreciate in 2020: Barings International French government scraps plans to raise retirement age International Iraqi infrastructure a big risk for oil markets, strategist says LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts These 20 companies around the world are on a hiring spree... January 15, 2020 Why Kenya’s Treasury cut 2019 growth estimate to 5.6% January 15, 2020 Eunomix CEO: Pravin Gordhan is failing, at grave cost to SA January 15, 2020 Anthony Clark on the 2020 outlook for SA’s small to mid-caps January 15, 2020 Minerals Council SA CEO: Why we want Pravin Gordhan to stay January 15, 2020 Video Eunomix CEO: Pravin Gordhan is failing, at grave cost to SA January 15, 2020 Anthony Clark on the 2020 outlook for SA’s small to mid-caps January 15, 2020 Minerals Council SA CEO: Why we want Pravin Gordhan to stay January 15, 2020 Why IBM’s GM believes Africa is streets ahead of the world... January 15, 2020 Why Kenya’s recent cabinet reshuffle is a boost for economy January 15, 2020