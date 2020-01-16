UK ‘investable again’ for foreign investors, strategist says Simon Gergel, CIO of U.K. equity at Allianz Global Investors, outlines the investment case for British assets.... January 16, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International It’s ‘deceitful’ to continue calling OPEC a cartel: Saudi prince International Qasem Soleimani’s killing was a ‘wake-up call’ for Iran’s government, says Saudi prince International Global terrorism’s spread remains sensitive to acts of conflict and intervention, says Institute for International Putin will probably remain in charge of Russia past 2024, analyst says International Intellectual property issues may not be resolved this year under phase one deal: Strategist International US-China trade war’s impact on shipping sector has been ‘exaggerated’: International Chamber of Ship International China’s property sector deserves attention as it is the Chinese economy ‘weak spot’: Economist International Risk of ‘very quick resumption’ of tariff hostilities later this year, analyst says International US digital market share will grow after this year, Pearson CEO says International ‘Phase one’ trade deal doesn’t address any real issues, strategist says International Trump will use China to steal Democrats’ thunder during election campaign, analyst predicts International Phase two deal between US, China can expect to see some ‘low hanging fruits’ International Pressure is mounting on private sector to act on climate, expert says Daily Newsletter US-China phase one trade deal a ‘stepping stone,’ strategist says International WEF president on climate change: ‘This needs to be a decade of action’ International Germany posts weakest economic growth in six years International What Hong Kong’s protests mean for business | CNBC Reports International Full interview: Former Obama National Security Jim Jones | CNBC International International ‘Phase two’ US-China trade deal ‘kicked out into long grass,’ economist says International Tech and skateboarding: the new PR tricks behind Dubai’s Atlantis resort LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts UN food agency says record 45 million people across Southern Africa... January 16, 2020 Kganyago surprises with 25 basis points cut ((Full Speech) January 16, 2020 How Tito Mboweni tossed a fortune into the bin January 16, 2020 Nigeria Digital Economy Summit 2020: Leveraging the Digital Economy for Trade... January 16, 2020 Transnational Academic Group on the future of education in Africa January 16, 2020 Video Kganyago surprises with 25 basis points cut ((Full Speech) January 16, 2020 Nigeria Digital Economy Summit 2020: Leveraging the Digital Economy for Trade... January 16, 2020 Transnational Academic Group on the future of education in Africa January 16, 2020 Nigeria’s capital market review January 16, 2020 Oil gains after US-China trade deal January 16, 2020