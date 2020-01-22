Full interview: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | CNBC International

In a wide-ranging interview, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tells CNBC’s Hadley Gamble that the U.S. needs to intervene on Kashmir, but warns a military solution is never the answer. On the Pakistan economy, he admits 2019 was a tough year, but says structural reforms were “the only way to get out of this boom and bust syndrome which has been plaguing us for 30 years.” “People are hurting because of all the measures we’ve taken,” he says. “Now we want to concentrate on growth and creating jobs for people.” ___________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...