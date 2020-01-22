Full interview: Qatar’s World Cup 2022 chief Hassan Al Thawadi | Full Interviews

Hassan Al Thawadi, head of Qatar's World Cup organizing committee speaks with CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Davos, saying the country will be ready for the Middle East's first World Cup, in 2022. Al Thawadi says Qatar 2022 will be one of the first tournaments to deliver social and welfare changes on the ground. "We will be setting the standard for legacy and sustainability," he says.