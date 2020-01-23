Full Interview: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir | CNBC International

Explosive allegations that tie Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the hacking of Amazon CEO and billionaire Jeff Bezos' phone are "nonsense," Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs said. "Total nonsense — this story was out almost a year ago," Adel al-Jubeir told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.