Italy economy minister: EU wants a comprehensive trade deal with UK Roberto Gualtieri, Italy's economy minister, said a post-Brexit free trade agreement does not mean single market access.... January 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR International Most big businesses are all talk, no action on climate, Dutch PM says International Deutsche Post CEO: Europe needs a reduction in regulation International Australian Finance Minister responds to bushfire response criticisms International Adecco CEO: 5 million people must be reskilled by 2030 International Full Interview: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir | CNBC International International SAP co-CEO: ‘We are now moving into the next phase’ International Lebanon must form a government, ex-foreign minister says International Volkswagen CEO: The car will have a new role in the internet ecosystem International Live from Davos: The Return of Arab Unrest International Swiss National Bank: See a slight improvement for world economy in 2020 International Low interest environment hurting our pension system, Dutch finance minister International Wages remaining ‘sticky’ despite tighter labor markets, ILO chief says International Siemens CEO: Believe there will be a solution to digital tax International Full interview: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | CNBC International article Trump vs Greta: How climate change took over Davos | CNBC Reports International Chinese coronavirus appears to be contained for time being, AstraZeneca CEO says International Swiss Re pledges to have carbon neutral portfolio by 2050 International Renault chairman: Expect positive headlines on Nissan alliance International Malaysia has benefited from US-China trade war, country’s trade minister says International Barclays CEO: Feel very strongly about climate change LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts World Economic Forum: BMO CEO on the future of finance January 23, 2020 Is SA winning the fight against corruption? January 23, 2020 Understanding themes & trends that impact SA investors January 23, 2020 Kigali City plans to make city more affordable, inclusive January 23, 2020 World Economic Forum: Volkswagen CEO on tech ventures, partnerships & future... January 23, 2020 Video World Economic Forum: BMO CEO on the future of finance January 23, 2020 Is SA winning the fight against corruption? January 23, 2020 Understanding themes & trends that impact SA investors January 23, 2020 Kigali City plans to make city more affordable, inclusive January 23, 2020 Kenyan banks submit bids to arrange road bonds January 23, 2020