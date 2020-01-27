The one Asian market to avoid right now is Hong Kong, strategist saysPaul Gambles, director of MBMG Investment Advisory, said Asian economies are expected to take a hit to GDP they won't recover from in 2020.... January 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily NewsletterOil prices will drop for ‘months’ as coronavirus spreads, expert says InternationalCoronavirus: Social media could spread panic and influence consumer behavior, analyst says International‘High chance’ Italian government collapses this year, analyst says InternationalFull Interview: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef | CNBC InternationalNetflix ‘in a good starting spot’ to fight streaming wars: Analyst InternationalItaly’s Di Maio resigned to stabilize the government, minister says International‘We have to act’ on stakeholder capitalism, Western Union CEO says InternationalDanish foreign minister on climate: ‘People are demanding change’ InternationalChina coronavirus a ‘black swan’ event, strategist says InternationalMTR Corporation ‘reasonably prepared’ for coronavirus, CEO says InternationalEurogroup president: Reaching US-EU trade deal ‘of maximum urgency’ InternationalDutch central bank chief: ECB strategic review to close inflation gap InternationalSASAC secretary general: Chinese debt is well under control InternationalChina and Hong Kong should have the flexibility to respond to economic impact of novel coronavirus: InternationalChinese travel restrictions ‘will definitely help’ slow down transmission of the coronavirus InternationalCoronavirus scare won’t shake China’s commitment to US trade deal: Strategist InternationalMonetary tools in Europe look ‘fairly overextended,’ Bank of Singapore says InternationalSuez transitioning to low-carbon activities, CEO says InternationalFinland’s foreign minister: ‘Extremely important’ Iran doesn’t have nuclear weapons InternationalHSBC expects the Chinese yuan to stabilize ‘at least around current levels’LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest PostsLinkedIn reveals the most in-demand job skills in 2020 January 27, 2020Coronavirus grips global stocks January 27, 2020How this South African went from domestic worker to the boardroom January 27, 2020Are African countries ready for the coronavirus? January 27, 2020World markets roiled as China’s coronavirus spreads January 27, 2020VideoCoronavirus grips global stocks January 27, 2020How this South African went from domestic worker to the boardroom January 27, 2020Are African countries ready for the coronavirus? January 27, 2020Locust swarms threaten food security in East Africa January 27, 2020This new telecoms company is disrupting the market in Uganda January 27, 2020