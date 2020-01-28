Medical expert explains what you need to know about China coronavirusDr Mark Parrish, regional medical director for Northern Europe at International SOS, explains the significance of the China coronavirus.... January 28, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR InternationalEuropean banks don’t have many levers to alter the revenue picture, analyst says InternationalChina coronavirus a ‘global health emergency,’ medical expert says InternationalThe sell-off in the oil market seems premature: Vanda Insights InternationalNovel coronavirus not caused by a genetic mutation: Expert InternationalBritain is set to decide whether to give Huawei a role in 5G InternationalGlobal economic recovery is not necessarily ‘going to be derailed’: Investor InternationalDFSA launches cyberthreat intelligence platform to tackle cyberattacks InternationalThe one Asian market to avoid right now is Hong Kong, strategist says Daily NewsletterOil prices will drop for ‘months’ as coronavirus spreads, expert says InternationalCoronavirus: Social media could spread panic and influence consumer behavior, analyst says International‘High chance’ Italian government collapses this year, analyst says InternationalFull Interview: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef | CNBC InternationalNetflix ‘in a good starting spot’ to fight streaming wars: Analyst InternationalItaly’s Di Maio resigned to stabilize the government, minister says International‘We have to act’ on stakeholder capitalism, Western Union CEO says InternationalDanish foreign minister on climate: ‘People are demanding change’ InternationalChina coronavirus a ‘black swan’ event, strategist says InternationalMTR Corporation ‘reasonably prepared’ for coronavirus, CEO says InternationalEurogroup president: Reaching US-EU trade deal ‘of maximum urgency’ InternationalDutch central bank chief: ECB strategic review to close inflation gapLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest PostsThis is the cost on DBSA for bailing out SAA January 28, 2020How to address SA’s jobs & growth crisis January 28, 20202019 highlights special of Rwanda’s panel discussions January 28, 2020President Nkurunzuza declares he will not seek another term – Here’s... January 28, 2020Kigali to get first ever central sewerage system January 28, 2020VideoThis is the cost on DBSA for bailing out SAA January 28, 2020How to address SA’s jobs & growth crisis January 28, 20202019 highlights special of Rwanda’s panel discussions January 28, 2020President Nkurunzuza declares he will not seek another term – Here’s... January 28, 2020Kigali to get first ever central sewerage system January 28, 2020