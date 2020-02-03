Full interview: India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman | CNBC

India's finance minister said there are signs pointing to a turnaround in Asia's third-largest economy, and the government's growth targets for 2021 are within reach."I say it is realistic because we've taken various factors on board, and expect the (government's) revenue generation to improve, which it's already showing signs of," Nirmala Sitharaman told CNBC's Tanvir Gill.