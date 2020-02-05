Technical issue caused chaos at Iowa caucuses

Iowa officials counting the results coming in from the caucus app reported irregularities that required them to switch from the app to counting votes manually.Gorana Gric, lecturer in U.S. Politics and Foreign Policy discusses the recent Iowa caucuses technical failure and says “it wasn’t expected.”______________________________________Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...