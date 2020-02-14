Full Interview: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva | CNBC International

The next two weeks will be crucial in determining the economic impact of the coronavirus, says International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.In that time, factories are due to re-open in China, which would give a "better understanding on the resilience of China and on that basis, the spillover for the rest of the world," Georgieva told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in an exclusive interview at the Munich Security Conference.Story: https://cnb.cx/37tuSj0