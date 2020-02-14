Why the Red Cross president is worried about Libya | Capital Connection

War and violence is still spreading in Libya, and "if we don't find political solutions, as well as scale up humanitarian response to these crises, we will see more problems in the future," said Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross. He spoke exclusively to CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Munich Security Conference.