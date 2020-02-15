Full interview: U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper | CNBC International

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CNBC he was "reluctant" to call the temporary truce agreement Washington reached with the Taliban on Friday a victory or a loss.The truce agreement that the U.S. reached with the Taliban was a plan for "a reduction in violence" in Afghanistan, Esper told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Munich Security Conference. Calling for negotiations to begin between Afghans on opposing sides of the conflict next month, the truce represents a breakthrough after more than 18 years of war.The Defense Secretary also said the U.S. needed to move as "quickly as we can" to develop 5G technology, otherwise "China's domination of this market will continue to grow."