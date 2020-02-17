China and Russia the biggest long-term challenges for the US, defense secretary says | Squawk Box


US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper tells CNBC the world is now in "an era of great competition."...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved