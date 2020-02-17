Facebook’s Zuckerberg meeting EU officials ahead of new antitrust rules | Squawk Box Europe


CNBC's Silvia Amaro outlines what to expect from Mark Zuckerberg's meetings with EU officials in Brussels this week....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved