NATO chief: China ‘investing heavily in new military capabilities’ | Squawk Box Europe


NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Munich Security Conference....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved