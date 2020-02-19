Not concerned about coronavirus impact on Walmart, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Not concerned about coronavirus impact on Walmart, analyst says | Squawk Box EuropeFacebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print Jat Sahi, retail consulting lead at Fujitsu, discusses Walmart's business strategy.... February 19, 2020RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR InternationalAn exclusive interview with Victoria Beckham | CNBC Conversation InternationalJaguar Land Rover unveils ‘autonomy ready’ electric car concept | Squawk Box Europe InternationalTech shortages could become an issue if coronavirus persists, strategist warns | Squawk Box Europe InternationalThere’s time for a post-Brexit trade agreement to be made, JLR CEO says | Squawk Box Europe InternationalPeople in China are divided over the handling of the COVID-19 crisis: Expert | Street Signs Asia