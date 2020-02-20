Coronavirus disruption to cost Schneider Electric around 300 million euros: CEO | Squawk Box Europe


Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO of Schneider Electric, says the firm will be able to catch up with revenue hits caused by China's coronavirus outbreak....

