Data localization could be a sticking point at Trump and Modi’s meeting | Street Signs Asia


Data localization is a complex issue that requires negotiations at a global level, says Meera Shankar, former Indian ambassador to the United States....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved