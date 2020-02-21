Economic hit from coronavirus should be ‘finite’: ANZ | Street Signs Asia


ANZ's Chief Economist Richard Yetsenga, told "Street Signs" that the shock to growth from the coronavirus outbreak will likely be temporary — even if it's severe....

