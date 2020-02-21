European leaders at an impasse in EU budget discussions | Squawk Box Europe


CNBC's Silvia Amaro reports from Brussels as European leaders struggle to work through a deadlock around the EU budget....

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

CNBC Africa
African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis. A Part of ABN360
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2019. All Rights Reserved