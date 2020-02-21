Trump’s India trip could help seal administration’s next trade deal | Street Signs Asia

US President Donald Trump is set to visit India on Feb 24. CNBC's Tanvir Gill with more on what to expect during Trump's first state visit to India, why the visit matters for both leaders and the sticking points in bilateral relations.Story: cnb.cx/31M66JM---------------------Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...