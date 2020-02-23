Full Interview: European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni | CNBC International


European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that the coronavirus outbreak in Italy is “no reason for panic.”Speaking to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble in Riyadh at the G-20 Summit, Gentiloni expressed confidence in Italy’s institutions and authorities to handle the outbreak._________________________ Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMvSubscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cnbci...

