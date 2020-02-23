Full Interview: European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni | CNBC International

European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that the coronavirus outbreak in Italy is "no reason for panic."Speaking to CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Riyadh at the G-20 Summit, Gentiloni expressed confidence in Italy's institutions and authorities to handle the outbreak.